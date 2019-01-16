Marc-Andre Fleury Got Caught Trying a Very Sneaky Trick to Protect His Empty Net

Technically, the referees should have awarded a goal!

By Dan Gartland
January 16, 2019

Pulling your goalie is already a desperate move, but Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury got extra desperate at the end of Tuesday night’s game against the Jets. 

Vegas trailed Winnipeg 2–1 in the final minutes when Fleury was summoned to the bench for an extra attacker. The call came during a timeout, so he had a minute to obstruct the goalmouth with some snow. Winnipeg wised up to the scheme and Fleury’s wall was quickly demolished by two officials. 

Referee Gord Dwyer also came over to the Vegas bench to tell Fleury he wasn’t allowed to do that and the goalie had to cover his face with his glove to hide his laughter. Even coach Gerard Gallant couldn’t help but chuckle. 

Dwyer actually let Fleury off easy with just a warning. Rule 67.5 is very clear that what Fleury did should result in an automatic goal. 

“When a goalkeeper, prior to proceeding to his players’ bench to be replaced by an extra attacker, intentionally leaves his stick or other piece of equipment, piles snow or other obstacles at or near his net that, in the opinion of the Referee, would tend to prevent the puck from entering the net, a goal shall be awarded,” the rule states.

Without the benefit of Fleury’s snow wall, the Jets scored two empty-net goals to win 4–1. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message