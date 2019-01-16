Pulling your goalie is already a desperate move, but Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury got extra desperate at the end of Tuesday night’s game against the Jets.

Vegas trailed Winnipeg 2–1 in the final minutes when Fleury was summoned to the bench for an extra attacker. The call came during a timeout, so he had a minute to obstruct the goalmouth with some snow. Winnipeg wised up to the scheme and Fleury’s wall was quickly demolished by two officials.

Marc-Andre Fleury builds a snow wall in front of the empty net before going to the bench and gets caught pic.twitter.com/OL1EjXims2 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 16, 2019

Referee Gord Dwyer also came over to the Vegas bench to tell Fleury he wasn’t allowed to do that and the goalie had to cover his face with his glove to hide his laughter. Even coach Gerard Gallant couldn’t help but chuckle.

Dwyer actually let Fleury off easy with just a warning. Rule 67.5 is very clear that what Fleury did should result in an automatic goal.

“When a goalkeeper, prior to proceeding to his players’ bench to be replaced by an extra attacker, intentionally leaves his stick or other piece of equipment, piles snow or other obstacles at or near his net that, in the opinion of the Referee, would tend to prevent the puck from entering the net, a goal shall be awarded,” the rule states.

Without the benefit of Fleury’s snow wall, the Jets scored two empty-net goals to win 4–1.