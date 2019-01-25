All-Star weekend officially gets underway Friday when the NHL’s most talented players face off in the annual skills competition in San Jose.

The league shifted the schedule this year, with the skills competition taking place on Friday instead of Saturday, and the All-Star Game on Saturday instead of Sunday.

NHL Unveils Eco-Friendly All-Star Game Jerseys

Friday’s event includes six different skills competitions: fastest skater, premier passer, save streak, puck control, hardest shot and accuracy shooting.

How to watch the NHL Skills Competition:

Date: Friday, Jan. 25, 2019

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: San Jose at SAP Center

TV: NBCSN