The NHL and adidas unveiled new eco-innovative and ocean-inspired ADIZERO jerseys which players will wear during the 2019 NHL All-Star Game in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 26.

The jerseys are the first NHL uniforms to feature repurposed and upcycled materials and were created in partnership with Parley for the Oceans. The jerseys are made of Parley Oceans Plastic, which was developed using upcycled marine plastic debris.

“The NHL is a recognized leader in addressing major environmental challenges and preserving the roots of our game,” said Brian Jennings, NHL chief branding officer and executive vice president in a statement. “adidas has been an incredible partner in our efforts and shares our commitment to promoting sustainable business practices."

Various marine plastic waste materials will be reworked into fibers to help create the materials used in the jerseys. The black and white jerseys feature each team’s crest, making it the first time team logos are used for NHL All-Star jerseys, which have previously featured the NHL shield and conference logo. The home team will wear black and the away team will wear white jerseys.

Players will also wear the jerseys during the All-Star Skills challenge on Friday, Jan. 25.