Adidas, NHL Unveil All-Star Game Jerseys Made From Repurposed Material

NHL All-Stars will wear special edition ADIZERO jerseys made from Parley Ocean Plastic at the 2019 All-Star Game.

By Kaelen Jones
January 09, 2019

The NHL and adidas unveiled new eco-innovative and ocean-inspired ADIZERO jerseys which players will wear during the 2019 NHL All-Star Game in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 26.

The jerseys are the first NHL uniforms to feature repurposed and upcycled materials and were created in partnership with Parley for the Oceans. The jerseys are made of Parley Oceans Plastic, which was developed using upcycled marine plastic debris.

“The NHL is a recognized leader in addressing major environmental challenges and preserving the roots of our game,” said Brian Jennings, NHL chief branding officer and executive vice president in a statement. “adidas has been an incredible partner in our efforts and shares our commitment to promoting sustainable business practices."

Various marine plastic waste materials will be reworked into fibers to help create the materials used in the jerseys. The black and white jerseys feature each team’s crest, making it the first time team logos are used for NHL All-Star jerseys, which have previously featured the NHL shield and conference logo. The home team will wear black and the away team will wear white jerseys.

Players will also wear the jerseys during the All-Star Skills challenge on Friday, Jan. 25.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)