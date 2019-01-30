For those unfamiliar with the sport, hockey can appear like a blur of high-action, random stoppages and long intermissions. But to a professional hockey player, those things are second nature.

Kendall Coyne Schofield is a five-time World Championship gold medalist and helped the United States to capture gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The 2016 Patty Kazmaier Award winner (given to NCAA's female hockey player of the year) is rather familiar with how hockey works.

Coyne Schofield joined NBC's broadcast of Wednesday's Lightning–Penguins game as a guest analyst. "Inside the Glass" reporter Pierre McGuire didn't seem to be aware that Coyne Schofield plays hockey at a high level, nonetheless understands how being in a broadcast booth works.

“Tampa’s going to be on your left, Pittsburgh’s going to be on your right," McGuire told Coyne Schofield on air. "We’re paying you to be an analyst, not be a fan tonight."

Umm... excuse, me? Now, if McGuire had been explaining this to a five-year-old, then sure. That would pass. But an Olympic gold medalist?

Apparently, McGuire's condescendence didn't stop there. As the broadcast went on, he continued talking to Coyne Schofield in a questionable tone.

Wednesday didn't mark the first time Coyne Schofield and McGuire had a rather awkward interaction. Last week, Coyne Schofield made history by becoming the first female to compete in the NHL All-Star skills competition, placing seventh out of eight players.

McGuire was on the ice and skated up to her during the event, coming a wee bit too close for comfort.

C'mon, man.