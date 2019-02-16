Oilers Trade Goalie Cam Talbot to Flyers

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Talbot will be the Flyers' eighth goalie this season. 

By The SI Staff
February 16, 2019

It looks like the Flyers will have an eighth goalie suit up for them this season after acquiring Cam Talbot from the Oilers in a one-for-one trade that sends Anthony Stolarz to Edmonton.

The teams announced the deal at midnight, just a few hours after the Oilers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 3–1 on the road.

Once Talbot is in net for the Flyers, this will be the first time an NHL team has used eight goalies in a single season. Philadelphia tied the record at seven on Jan. 8 when Mike McKenna started to give the current go-to Carter Hart a breather. The Flyers' goalie carousel is part of a bizarre season that's included injuries to Michal Neuvirth and Brian Elliot, the firings of GM Ron Hextall and head coach Dave Hakstol in the span of three weeks, but has seen the team making a run for a playoff spot in recent weeks with 23 points in its last 14 games.

Talbot, who has appeared in 31 games in 2018–19, has been having a rough season. The 31-year-old netminder is 10–15–3 with a 3.36 GAA and a .893 save percentage. Talbout can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Stolarz, a second-round pick from the 2012 draft, has played in 12 games for the Flyers this season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 4–3–3 record. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message