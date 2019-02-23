Senators Trade Ryan Dzingel, Pick to Blue Jackets

The Columbus and Ottawa show continues with the 2019 NHL trade deadline coming.

A day after sending Matt Duchene to the Blue Jackets—just hours before the two teams faced off in Ottawa—the Senators have traded forward Ryan Dzingel and a 2019 seventh-round pick to Columbus in exchange for Anthony Duclair and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts.

The trade was announced shortly after the Blue Jackets blanked the San Jose 4–0 in Columbus. The trade adds yet another free agent to Columbus's roster, along with Duchene, Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky.

The 26-year-old Dzingel, who previously played in Columbus for three seasons at Ohio State, has 22 goals and 22 assists in 57 games this season.

The Senators will be Duclair's fifth team in his NHL career, having spent time with the Blackhawks, Coyotes and Rangers before the Blue Jackets. Duclair has 19 points this season.