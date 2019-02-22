Senators Trade Matt Duchene to Blue Jackets as NHL Trade Deadline Heats Up

Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Duchene could face off against his former team on Friday night. 

By Kristen Nelson
February 22, 2019

There will be a couple of jersey swaps when the Blue Jackets and Senators face off on Friday night. 

Ottawa has traded Matt Duchene to Columbus, first reported by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. The teams officially announced the trade this afternoon. Defenseman Julius Bergman is also going to Columbus in the exchange, and Ottawa will receive a lotter-protected first-round pick in the 2019 draft as well as prospects Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson. Ottawa will also get a conditional first-round pick in 2020 if Duchene signs an extension with the Blue Jackets

The speculation surrounding Duchene came at the beginning of the season when he didn't re-sign over the summer. Duchene, who was traded from the Avalanche to Ottawa in the 2017–18 season, took to Twitter to thank the Senators and fans. 

 

Duchene sat out of Ottawa's game in New Jersey on Thursday night, as did Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel, who are also likely to be moved before Monday's trade deadline. 

"When we acquired Matt in November of 2017, we had hoped his addition would drive us to another deep playoff run," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in the official release. "Obviously that did not materialize; more than a year ago, we shifted our focus to a proper rebuild of the entire organization. Our desire was to have Matt be part of this and as such we approached him with a fair and comprehensive contract offer to remain a Senator for the long term. As soon as it was determined that he did not want to be part of our rebuild, we shifted our focus to see what assets we could acquire in exchange for Matt that would help grow our pipeline of potential."

The trade puts an interesting spin to the season-long talks surrounding Artemi Panarin, as the Blue Jackets currently sit one point outside a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said they are keeping their approach the same with Panarin. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message