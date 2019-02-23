The Rangers have sent one of their biggest trade pieces to the Stars.

Dallas has landed veteran winger Mats Zuccarello from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional 2019 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 third-round pick.

The 2019 second-round pick will become a first-round pick if the Stars make it to the third round of the playoffs and Zuccarello plays at least half of Dallas's games in the first two rounds. The 2020 third-round pick will become a first-round pick if Dallas re-signs Zuccarello.

This is Dallas's second trade of the day after acquiring Ben Lovejoy from the New Jersey Devils Saturday morning.

Zuccarello likely won't be the last player the Rangers trade before Monday's deadline as both Kevin Hayes and Adam McQuaid were not in the lineup on Saturday against the Devils.

In his nine season in the NHL (all with the Rangers), Zuccarello has 113 goals and 239 assists in 509 games. The 31-year-old has notched 37 points (11 goals, 26 asssits) so far this season.

"Mats is a legitimate top-six forward in this League who possesses a high level of speed, skill, compete and grit," Stars GM Jim Nill said in the release. "He will enhance our team in a number of ways, whether it is at even strength, on the power play or in the shootout. We strongly believe in what we have in our dressing room and we clearly wanted to support that group by adding a dynamic player like Mats."

Dallas currently sits in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 65 points.