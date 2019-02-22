The NHL trade deadline is quickly approcahing, and a handful of teams are preparing for the final stretch of the season by making acquisitions to improve their rosters.

Things got off to a fun start Friday when the Senators traded Matt Duchene to the Blue Jackets ahead of the teams' matchup later Friday night. On Thursday, the Capitals acquired Carl Hagelin from the Kings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2020 entry draft. Devils forward Marcus Johansson and defender Ben Lovejoy will be names to monitor ahead of the weekend.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around the league:

• The Capitals acquired Nick Jensen and a 2019 fifth-round pick from the Red Wings in exchange for Madison Bowey and 2020 second-round pick. (Team)

• The Blue Jackets acquired Matt Duchene and Julius Bergman from the Senators in exchange for a lottery-protected first-round 2019 draft pick, and prospects Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson. (Aaron Portzline, The Athletic)

• The Devils plan to sit forward Marcus Johansson and defender Ben Lovejoy from playing against the Rangers on Saturday due to precautionary reasons. (Amanda Stein, NJ Devils)

• Interest in Flyers' Wayne Simmonds has intensified, but Philadelphia is intent on keeping him as it makes a push for the playoffs. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)