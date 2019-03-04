The final Humboldt Broncos player has been released from the hospital nearly a year after the team's bus collided with a transport truck in a deadly crash.

Morgan Gobeil was released Monday — 333 days after the crash that killed 16 people on April 6, 2018 when the Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan. Thirteen others were injured in the crash.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority released a statement on behalf of his family, writing that while at the hospital Morgan has celebrated his high school graduation, his brother’s wedding, his 19th birthday and more. Gobeil has not regained his speech or his ability to walk yet, but the family "remains hopeful that those will be the kind of milestones we will someday be able to celebrate."

The final player has left the hospital, the the Broncos “Believe” board goes with him. So happy for Morgan Gobeil and his family, our thoughts remain with the entire Bronco family. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/NZ8rCXERnD — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 4, 2019

The family thanked the team that has helped in Gobeil's recovery.

"We are forever grateful to our family, friends, neighbors, Morgan’s teammates and their families, and our community for the continued and overwhelming support we have received. ... The road is long and challenging, but we are confident Morgan’s work ethic and determination will be the cornerstone of his recovery!"

The truck driver responsible for the crash pleaded guilty to all charges in January.