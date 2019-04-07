The NHL playoffs start on Wednesday, and first-round series lines are out. Two teams that don't have home-ice advantage (Penguins, Blues) are favored to win their opening series, while another (Golden Knights) is viewed as a pick'em in its series. Here are the opening odds for each series via bookmaker William Hill, with the favored team in bold and the team with home-ice advantage listed second. Make sure to check out every playoff team's odds to win the Stanley Cup too and the schedule for every first-round matchup.

Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh Penguins (-140) vs. New York Islanders (+120)

Columbus Blue Jackets (+280) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-340)

Toronto Maple Leafs (+140) vs. Boston Bruins (-160)

Carolina Hurricanes (+125) vs. Washington Capitals (-145)

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues (-115) vs. Winnipeg Jets (-105)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames (-185)

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators (-185)

Vegas Golden Knights (-110) vs. San Jose Sharks (-110)