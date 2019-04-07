NHL Playoff First-Round Series Odds: Penguins, Blues Favored Despite Not Having Home Ice

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

The Lightning are the biggest favorites to advance to the next round, but there's plenty of intrigue otherwise on the first-round lines. 

By Max Meyer
April 07, 2019

The NHL playoffs start on Wednesday, and first-round series lines are out. Two teams that don't have home-ice advantage (Penguins, Blues) are favored to win their opening series, while another (Golden Knights) is viewed as a pick'em in its series. Here are the opening odds for each series via bookmaker William Hill, with the favored team in bold and the team with home-ice advantage listed second. Make sure to check out every playoff team's odds to win the Stanley Cup too and the schedule for every first-round matchup.

Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh Penguins (-140) vs. New York Islanders (+120)

Columbus Blue Jackets (+280) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-340)

Toronto Maple Leafs (+140) vs. Boston Bruins (-160)

Carolina Hurricanes (+125) vs. Washington Capitals (-145)

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues (-115) vs. Winnipeg Jets (-105)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames (-185)

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators (-185)

Vegas Golden Knights (-110) vs. San Jose Sharks (-110)

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message