The chase for the Cup begins Wednesday night, and the next two months will be wild. To make it even more exciting, why not try betting on a Stanley Cup future?

It’s not a surprise to see the Lightning as the favorite, as Tampa Bay tied the NHL record for most wins in a regular season with the 1995–96 Red Wings. Meanwhile, the defending champion Capitals have the seventh-lowest odds at 11/1.

Here are bookmaker William Hill’s current odds for every playoff team to wind up with Lord Stanley:

Lightning +240

Sharks +750

Golden Knights +800

Blues +900

Bruins 10/1

Flames 10/1

Capitals 11/1

Predators 13/1

Penguins 15/1

Jets 16/1

Maple Leafs 20/1

Blue Jackets 30/1

Stars 30/1

Avalanche 30/1

Hurricanes 30/1

Islanders 30/1

Also make sure to check out the NHL playoffs bracket before placing your wager(s)!