The chase for the Cup begins Wednesday night, and the next two months will be wild. To make it even more exciting, why not try betting on a Stanley Cup future?
The chase for the Cup begins Wednesday night, and the next two months will be wild. To make it even more exciting, why not try betting on a Stanley Cup future?
It’s not a surprise to see the Lightning as the favorite, as Tampa Bay tied the NHL record for most wins in a regular season with the 1995–96 Red Wings. Meanwhile, the defending champion Capitals have the seventh-lowest odds at 11/1.
Here are bookmaker William Hill’s current odds for every playoff team to wind up with Lord Stanley:
Lightning +240
Sharks +750
Golden Knights +800
Blues +900
Bruins 10/1
Flames 10/1
Capitals 11/1
Predators 13/1
Penguins 15/1
Jets 16/1
Maple Leafs 20/1
Blue Jackets 30/1
Stars 30/1
Avalanche 30/1
Hurricanes 30/1
Islanders 30/1
Also make sure to check out the NHL playoffs bracket before placing your wager(s)!