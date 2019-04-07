Stanley Cup Odds Unveiled After NHL Regular Season Concludes

Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

The chase for the Cup begins Wednesday night, and the next two months will be wild. To make it even more exciting, why not try betting on a Stanley Cup future?

By Max Meyer
April 07, 2019

The chase for the Cup begins Wednesday night, and the next two months will be wild. To make it even more exciting, why not try betting on a Stanley Cup future?

It’s not a surprise to see the Lightning as the favorite, as Tampa Bay tied the NHL record for most wins in a regular season with the 1995–96 Red Wings. Meanwhile, the defending champion Capitals have the seventh-lowest odds at 11/1.

Here are bookmaker William Hill’s current odds for every playoff team to wind up with Lord Stanley:

Lightning +240

Sharks +750

Golden Knights +800

Blues +900

Bruins 10/1

Flames 10/1

Capitals 11/1

Predators 13/1

Penguins 15/1

Jets 16/1

Maple Leafs 20/1

Blue Jackets 30/1

Stars 30/1

Avalanche 30/1

Hurricanes 30/1

Islanders 30/1

Also make sure to check out the NHL playoffs bracket before placing your wager(s)!

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message