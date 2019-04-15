Andrei Svechnikov had to know who he was picking a fight with. In most of the 19 years of the Hurricanes rookie and Siberia native’s life, Alex Ovechkin has been Russia’s preeminent hockey superstar. Yet Svechnikov, the youngest player in this year’s playoffs, went looking for a scrap, and he got everything he wanted and much more when the eight-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner dropped the gloves late in the first period and knocked the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft out cold in a matter of seconds.

That fight was a no-contest, but Carolina had the upper hand the rest of the way in an emphatic 5–0 win in Game 3, notifying the defending Stanley Cup champions that their first-round series will be more of a battle than they may have expected when they arrived in Raleigh. Playing their first playoff home game since 2009, the Hurricanes overcame the loss of top-six forwards Svechnikov and Micheal Ferland yet still dictated play, taking over during a one-sided second period in which they outshot the visitors 18–1 (the Caps’ lone shot came with less than five minutes to play in the period) and getting two goals each from Warren Foegele and Dougie Hamilton. Brock McGinn drove in the final nail with a top-corner snipe in the final minutes. In all, the Hurricanes outshot Washington 45–18, leaving goaltender Petr Mrazek with the easiest of his four career playoff shutouts./p>

Foegele was in the middle of the action all night, dishing out hits, squirreling his way to dangerous areas and frustrating the Capitals’ defense. After Washington roughed up the Canes’ key playmakers in the first two games, making it abundantly obvious which team had spent more time in the playoffs, Carolina responded with a physical statement of its own that may resonate for as long as this series lasts.

Two other Eastern Conference first-round series may be at risk of becoming sweeps, but the Caps will have to earn their way into the conference semis with some pugnacious former Southeast Division rivals blocking their way.

WSH leads series 2–1 | Box Score | Full Recap

MAPLE LEAFS 3, BRUINS 2

After two games in Boston that were stretched to multi-goal margins by the third period, we finally got some drama in one of the most hotly anticipated series of the first round. Andreas Johnsson’s nifty backhand power-play goal late capped a five-goal second period to set up a tense final 20 minutes, and goalie Frederik Andersen kept his cool in the dying seconds to give Toronto the upper hand with a 3–2 win in Game 3. It was Mitch Marner who made the most memorable saves, throwing himself in front of two David Pastrnak shots just before the horn that sent Scotiabank Arena into hysterical celebration.

TOR leads series 2–1 | Box Score | Full Recap