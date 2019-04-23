Anyone Who Bet Under 5.5 Goals in Maple Leafs–Bruins Game 7 Had Their Week Ruined

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

By Max Meyer
April 23, 2019

Betting on unders in the NHL playoffs is not for the faint of heart.

The total for Maple Leafs–Bruins Game 7 closed at 5.5 goals, and under bettors were in good position with Boston having a 3–1 advantage late in the third period. But as all bettors know, you can never stop sweating an under until the clock shows only zeroes.

Toronto pulled goalie Frederik Andersen with around three minutes to go, and Bruins forward Charlie Coyle shot home the dagger into the empty net with 2:34 left to put Boston up 4–1.

Despite the three-goal deficit, the Leafs did not wave the white flag. Andersen skated off once again, but the score remained 4–1 as the clock ticked down to under 30 seconds remaining.

Then, a sequence that will be ingrained in the minds of those that wagered on this game for a long, long time.

Just when you thought no one could one-up the tragedy that is the Maple Leafs’ recent postseason history. Thanks a lot, Patrice Bergeron. 

