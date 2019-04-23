Where the 2019 playoffs have cast logical predictions aside, Boston became the second higher seed to claim a series victory with a 5­–1 Game 7 win, quelling the Maple Leafs and ending all hope of a Canadian team capturing the Stanley Cup.

Yet, the Toronto Maple Leafs opened the first period exactly how they needed to. Toronto weathered Boston’s early offensive assault. Auston Matthews launched a one-timer from the slot, but Tuukka Rask squashed the chance. Mitch Marner weaved into the slot at full speed and fired a wrister but, again, Rask gloved the shot and stonewalled Marner’s rebound opportunity. The Leafs rendered Patrice Bergeron's line invisible and forced the Bruins second line into multiple giveaways.

Snakebit by shaky defense, their efforts were for naught. Travis Dermott bungled a pass below his own face-off dot, the Bruins pounced and fourth-liner Joakim Nordstrom forced a shot through a puck-sized hole freed by Frederik Andersen along the post. Jake Gardiner saw his partner’s defensive error and complemented with one of his own: Gardiner turned the puck over behind his own net and Bruins third-liner Marcus Johansson scooped it up, wheeled below the right face-off dot and wristed a shot into the far side of the net.

Undeterred, John Tavares finally beat Rask after a Bruins giveaway and cut the deficit to one four minutes into the second period. Pause the panic. The Leafs hadn’t broken through by the period’s end but they continued to outwork and outplay the Bruins, taking a 49–27 lead in shot attempts into the game’s final 20 minutes.

Then, it wasn’t Bergeron who put the Leafs away. It wasn’t Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak or even Jake DeBrusk. Sean Kuraly tore through the neutral zone past Leafs defenders and rifled a shot past Andersen’s right glove, which Andersen had used all series to thwart Bruins chances. The Leafs’ 40-minute barrage was all-but over. Matthews vanished after he spent the playoffs expelling last year’s disappointment. The Bruins wrangled control of the game and never let go. Charlie Coyle scored an empty net goal, Bergeron buried a second empty netter, expanding the lead to 5–1, and buried another Maple Leafs postseason gambit.

Up next: The Columbus Blue Jackets, the team that first kindled postseason chaos by sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins blasted the Blue Jackets, 6–2, in their final regular season matchup on April 2, but Columbus has played like a different team. Sergei Bobrovsky, for now, has overcome a long rap sheet of disappointing playoff performances. The Blue Jackets emerged from their postseason scramble and have firmly settled in to an aggressive, north-south brand of hockey that vanquished a historically great offense.

The Bruins passed their first test. Healthy and battle tested, the Eastern Conference is Boston’s for the taking.

