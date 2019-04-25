Referees Who Made Controversial Knights-Sharks Game 7 Call Will Not Officiate Second Round

The referees were on the ice for a pivotal major penalty call in the third period of Tuesday night's Game 7.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 25, 2019

Two referees who officiated the Las Vegas Golden Knights' Game 7 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday will not be working the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, Dan O'Halloran and Eric Furlat will not officiate the second round after being on the ice for a pivotal major penalty call in the third period that gave the Sharks a five-minute power play.

Neither O'Halloran nor Furlatt signaled for a penalty when Sharks captain Joe Pavelski was cross-checked by Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin in the chest. Pavelski was helped off the ice while bleeding, and Eakin was given a major penalty and a game misconduct.

During the power play, the Sharks scored four times in four minutes to erase a 3–0 deficit. San Jose ended up winning the game 5–4 in overtime.

Las Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault took exception to the penalty after the game.

"Furlatt said, 'It looks pretty bad.' If it looks pretty bad, then clearly you did not see it," Marchessault said. "It's a faceoff. It's a push. Probably 50% of the faceoffs, players—if they lose—they probably give a small cross-check, right? If you want to call the cross-check, fine, call it. It's a cross-check. But seriously, he falls bad. It's unfortunate. Don't get me wrong: I'm a huge fan of Joe Pavelski. And he went down, and I really hope he's OK and he comes back. But that call changes the whole outcome. It changes the whole future for us and the outcome this year. It's a joke. I would be embarrassed if I was them."

O'Halloran leads all active refs in career playoff games officiated (212).

According to Kaplan, O'Halloran is expected to miss his first conference final series in over a decade.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message