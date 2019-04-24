The San Jose Sharks started rewriting their NHL playoff destiny in just over four minutes in the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Down 3–0 with 10:47 to play, Golden Knights center Cody Eakin was issued a five-minute major for cross-checking on Sharks captain Joe Pavelski. Pavelski suffered an apparent head injury as a result and was helped off the ice while bleeding.

Seven seconds later, Logan Courture netted the Sharks' first goal of the night. Game 6 overtime hero Tomas Hertl scored another power play goal with 9:51 left to play before Courture and Kevin Labanc found the net to give the Sharks a 4–3 lead 6:39 to play.

The @SanJoseSharks have taken the lead late in the third.



This game is crazy.



Watch more here: https://t.co/Cxfh9sXayp pic.twitter.com/49AMqrbD61 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 24, 2019

San Jose scored a miraculous four goals in 4:01 despite entering Game 7 just 4–25 on the power play.

Jonathan Marcehssault tied the game at 4–4 with a goal of his own with 47 seconds left in the game, sending the matchup into overtime to decide who moves on to Round 2.

The game would need almost an entire overtime period, with Barclay Goodrow scoring 18:19 into OT to cap off the Game 7 madness with a 5–4 win.