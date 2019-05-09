When the Blues won Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinal with Pat Maroon's game-winning goal in double overtime, there was only one way for the team and its fans to celebrate.

Blues fans immediately turned up the classic 1982 hit "Gloria" by Laura Branigan, and a local St. Louis radio station even played the jam for 24 hours.

While it's customary these days to play "Gloria" after a Blues win, the tradition is still relatively new and surprisingly started during a football game.

According to stlouisblues.com, teammates Alexander Steen, Joel Edmundson, Robert Bortuzzo, Jaden Schwartz and Robby Farri were watching the Eagles-Bears NFC Wild Card game at a bar in Philadelphia when they got the idea to change the team's celebration tune. The bar's DJ played "Gloria" during commercial breaks, and the guys realized how much fun everyone in the place was having listening to the song.

"Everyone would get up and start singing and dancing. We just sat back and watched it happen," Edmundson said. "Right there we decided we should play the song after our wins. We won the next game, we got a shutout, so we kept on playing it."

The Blues will play the Sharks in the Western Conference final for a chance to advance to the Stanly Cup final and hopefully keep playing "Gloria" on a loop.