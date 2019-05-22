The St. Louis Blues ended the second-longest Stanley Cup finals drought when they defeated the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night. The Blues will play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.

Perhaps one of their biggest fans has played a role in their surprising run.

Following Tuesday's win, Blues winger Pat "Big Rig" Maroon found Laila Anderson, who's battling a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH, and told her that her fight is inspiring St. Louis' historic run.

Grab your tissues. Big Rig telling Laila she inspires them to keep fighting pic.twitter.com/dhbweUbvBg — YP🎺 (@YoungPageviews) May 22, 2019

Anderson's family took her to watch Game 3 of the series last week, when the Sharks took a 2-1 series lead after winning 5–4 in overtime. But the Blues bounced back to win three straight games, including Tuesday's 5–1 win.

The Blues will face the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is scheduled to be played in Boston on Monday, May 27, and will start at 8 p.m. ET.