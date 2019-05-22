Pat Maroon Tells Laila Anderson She Inspired Blues' Stanley Cup Run

The Blues ended the second-longest Stanley Cup Finals drought on Tuesday.

By Kaelen Jones
May 22, 2019

The St. Louis Blues ended the second-longest Stanley Cup finals drought when they defeated the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night. The Blues will play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.

Perhaps one of their biggest fans has played a role in their surprising run.

Following Tuesday's win, Blues winger Pat "Big Rig" Maroon found Laila Anderson, who's battling a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH, and told her that her fight is inspiring St. Louis' historic run.

Anderson's family took her to watch Game 3 of the series last week, when the Sharks took a 2-1 series lead after winning 5–4 in overtime. But the Blues bounced back to win three straight games, including Tuesday's 5–1 win.

The Blues will face the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is scheduled to be played in Boston on Monday, May 27, and will start at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message