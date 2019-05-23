The Bruins are favored to capture their seventh Stanley Cup in franchise history.
The 2019 Stanley Cup Final is officially set, and sportsbooks like another team from Boston to win it all.
The Bruins opened with -152 odds to raise Lord Stanley, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, while St. Louis Blues opened at +130.
Since betting opened, early money has come in favor of the Bruins. As of Thursday evening, the Bruins are now -158. The Blues' odds have risen to +136.
Additionally, FanDuel has set odds on which player is most likely to be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the NHL playoff MVP. Below is a list of the players with the best odds of winning:
Tuukka Rask: -106
Jaden Schwartz: +240
Brad Marchand: +350
Jordan Binnington: +450
David Pastrnak: +1300
Alex Pietrangelo: +1600
Patrice Bergeron: +1600
Vladimir Tarasenko: +1700
Charlie Coyle: +2200
Oskar Sundqvist: +3500
Ryan O'Reilly: +3500
David Perron: +4500
Jay Bouwmeester: +6500
Matt Grzelcyk: +180000