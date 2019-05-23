Stanley Cup Final Odds: Bruins Sizeable Favorites Over Blues

The Bruins are favored to capture their seventh Stanley Cup in franchise history. 

By Kaelen Jones
May 23, 2019

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final is officially set, and sportsbooks like another team from Boston to win it all.

The Bruins opened with -152 odds to raise Lord Stanley, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, while St. Louis Blues opened at +130.

Since betting opened, early money has come in favor of the Bruins. As of Thursday evening, the Bruins are now -158. The Blues' odds have risen to +136.

Additionally, FanDuel has set odds on which player is most likely to be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the NHL playoff MVP. Below is a list of the players with the best odds of winning:

Tuukka Rask: -106

Jaden Schwartz: +240

Brad Marchand: +350

Jordan Binnington: +450

David Pastrnak: +1300

Alex Pietrangelo: +1600

Patrice Bergeron: +1600

Vladimir Tarasenko: +1700

Charlie Coyle: +2200

Oskar Sundqvist: +3500

Ryan O'Reilly: +3500

David Perron: +4500

Jay Bouwmeester: +6500

Matt Grzelcyk: +180000

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message