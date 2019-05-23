The 2019 Stanley Cup Final is officially set, and sportsbooks like another team from Boston to win it all.

The Bruins opened with -152 odds to raise Lord Stanley, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, while St. Louis Blues opened at +130.

Since betting opened, early money has come in favor of the Bruins. As of Thursday evening, the Bruins are now -158. The Blues' odds have risen to +136.

Additionally, FanDuel has set odds on which player is most likely to be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the NHL playoff MVP. Below is a list of the players with the best odds of winning:

Tuukka Rask: -106

Jaden Schwartz: +240

Brad Marchand: +350

Jordan Binnington: +450

David Pastrnak: +1300

Alex Pietrangelo: +1600

Patrice Bergeron: +1600

Vladimir Tarasenko: +1700

Charlie Coyle: +2200

Oskar Sundqvist: +3500

Ryan O'Reilly: +3500

David Perron: +4500

Jay Bouwmeester: +6500

Matt Grzelcyk: +180000