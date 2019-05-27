The NHL got the horses in the back after rapper Lil Nas X performed ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

Lil Nas X performed the hit "Old Town Road" as part of pregame festivities in Boston before the Bruins and Blues start their battle for the Cup.

Lil Nas X wore a Bruins jersey during his performance, and he's set to attend the game, according to USA Today.

it feels like the first performance every single time!! pic.twitter.com/rkXj92hw78 — nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019

"Old Town Road" has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.

Meanwhile when the series heads to St. Louis on June 1, the league is planning a sing-along to the track "Gloria" after it became the Blues' playoff anthem.

The Bruins reached the Stanley Cup after advancing past the Hurricanes, while the Blues topped the Sharks.