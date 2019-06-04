Bruins' Zdeno Chara's (Jaw) Status in Doubt for Stanley Cup Finals Game 5

Chara didn't return after being struck in the face by a puck during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

By Kaelen Jones
June 04, 2019

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara's status for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday is in doubt after being struck in the face by a puck during Game 4.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy did not provide an update on Chara during a press conference Tuesday. "Nothing new," Cassidy said. "Obviously, he's got to get back to Boston and get looked at a little closer and we'll go from there."

Chara, 42, was bloodied when a puck deflected and hit him in the face during the second period of Boston's 4–2 defeat. He did not return to the contest.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported that Chara suffered a broken jaw on the play. Additionally, WEEI radio host Christian Fauria had earlier reported that Chara broke his jaw and that he would likely be out for the remainder of the playoffs.

The Bruins have not yet confirmed Chara's status heading into Game 5, which is scheduled to be played Thursday in Boston. The game is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message