Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara's status for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday is in doubt after being struck in the face by a puck during Game 4.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy did not provide an update on Chara during a press conference Tuesday. "Nothing new," Cassidy said. "Obviously, he's got to get back to Boston and get looked at a little closer and we'll go from there."

Chara, 42, was bloodied when a puck deflected and hit him in the face during the second period of Boston's 4–2 defeat. He did not return to the contest.

Zdeno Chara takes a deflected shot to the face pic.twitter.com/Lp5lpKm7JY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 4, 2019

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported that Chara suffered a broken jaw on the play. Additionally, WEEI radio host Christian Fauria had earlier reported that Chara broke his jaw and that he would likely be out for the remainder of the playoffs.

The Bruins have not yet confirmed Chara's status heading into Game 5, which is scheduled to be played Thursday in Boston. The game is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.