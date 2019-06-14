Zdeno Chara Reveals He Suffered Multiple Jaw Fractures in Game 4

Chara discussed the severity of his injury after taking a puck to the face in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

By Jenna West
June 14, 2019

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara revealed he suffered multiple jaw fractures in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final when he took a puck to the face.

While talking with reporters on Friday, Chara said his jaw was reinforced with two plates, some wires and screws. He praised his doctors for doing an "amazing" job while treating his injuries and preparing him to return to the ice for Game 5.

During Game 4, Chara was struck in the face by a puck during Boston's 4–2 defeat and was forced to leave the game after falling to the ice bloodied. He returned to the bench in the third period but did not play again. The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported the next day that Chara's jaw was broken, but the team did not confirm the injury until now.

The Bruins stretched the series out, and Chara set an NHL record by appearing in his 14th Game 7 on Wednesday night. Boston came up short and lost 4–1 to the Blues, who captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

