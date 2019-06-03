Bruins' Zdeno Chara Returns to Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final After Taking Puck to Face

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Blues. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 03, 2019

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face in Monday's Stanley Cup Final game against the Blues.

Chara was injured and left the ice to go to the locker room after taking a shot to the face in Game 4. It appeared that Chara blocked a shot with the puck riding up his stick and hitting him in the mouth. He fell to the ice, and there was blood on the ice following the play.

He returned to the game in the third period.

The 42-year-old Chara has one goal this postseason.

The Bruins have a 2–1 series lead.

