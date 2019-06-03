Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face in Monday's Stanley Cup Final game against the Blues.

Chara was injured and left the ice to go to the locker room after taking a shot to the face in Game 4. It appeared that Chara blocked a shot with the puck riding up his stick and hitting him in the mouth. He fell to the ice, and there was blood on the ice following the play.

He returned to the game in the third period.

Zdeno Chara takes a deflected shot to the face pic.twitter.com/Lp5lpKm7JY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 4, 2019

Chara left the game (pretty calmly) after taking a puck to the mouth #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ZQTxoM031l — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 4, 2019

The 42-year-old Chara has one goal this postseason.

The Bruins have a 2–1 series lead.