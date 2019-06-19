Before the mayhem of the NHL offseason kicks into full gear, the league is wrapping up the 2018–19 season with the annual NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, who is a finalist for the Hart Trophy, already snagged the Art Ross Trophy for most points after leading the NHL with a whopping 128 points. Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy after completing his eighth 50-goal season. Islander goalies Thomas Greiss and Robin Lehner will be awarded with the William M. Jennings award for having played a minimum of 25 games with the fewest goals scored against during the regular season.

But some of the league’s biggest trophies still await their winners. Check out all of the nominees for the 2018–19 season below, and follow along for updates as each trophy is awarded.

Calder Memorial Trophy

Given to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.

WINNER: ELIAS PETTERSSON (VAN)

Pettersson had a rookie campaign filled with highlight-worthy goals that made him a runaway favorite for the Calder for most of the season. Despite missing chunks to injury throughout his first year, the 20-year-old center led all rookies with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) and had seven game-winning goals in 71 games played.

Finalists: Jordan Binnington (STL), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Elias Pettersson (VAN)

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Given to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.

WINNER: ALEKSANDER BARKOV (FLA)

Barkov has been a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy three times in his four-year career, but this is the first time he’s won the award. The Panthers center finished the season with 96 points (35 goals, 61 assists), setting a franchise record.

Finalists: Aleksander Barkov (FLA), Sean Monahan (CGY), Ryan O'Reilly (STL)

General Manager of the Year

Presented to recognize the work of the league's GMs.

WINNER: DON SWEENEY (BOS)

Finalists: Doug Armstrong (STL), Don Sweeney (BOS), Don Waddell (CAR)

King Clancy Trophy

Given to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Finalists: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (ARI), Henrik Lundqvist (NYR), Jason Zucker (MIN)

Ted Lindsay Award

Given to the "most outstanding player" in the NHL.

Finalists: Patrick Kane (CHI), Connor McDavid (EDM), Nikita Kucherov (TBL)

James Norris Memorial Trophy

Given to the defenseman who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.

Finalists: Brent Burns (SJS), Mark Giordano (CGY), Victor Hedman (TBL)

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Finalists: Nick Foligno (CBJ), Robin Lehner (NYI), Joe Thornton (SJS)

Frank J. Selke Trophy

Given to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

Finalists: Patrice Bergeron (BOS), Ryan O'Reilly (STL), Mark Stone (VGK)

Jack Adams Award

Given to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success.

Finalists: Craig Berube (STL), Jon Cooper (TBL), Barry Trotz (NYI)

Vezina Trophy

Given to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position.

Finalists: Ben Bishop (DAL), Robin Lehner (NYI), Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL)

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Given "to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice during the regular season."

Finalists: Mark Giordano (CGY), Wayne Simmonds (NSH), Justin Williams (CAR)

Hart Memorial Trophy

Given to the player judged to be the most valuable to his team.

Finalists: Sidney Crosby (PIT), Nikita Kucherov (TBL), Connor McDavid (EDM)