Alex Ovechkin Reaches Eighth 50-Goal Season

Ovechkin joins Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy as only the third NHL player to record eight 50-goal seasons. Both Gretzky and Bossy had nine in their careers.

By Jenna West
March 30, 2019

Capitals star captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 50th goal of this season on Saturday night against the Lightning.

Ovechkin joins hockey legends Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy as only the third NHL player to record eight 50-goal seasons. Both Gretzky and Bossy had nine in their careers.

Ovechkin scored his 50th goal with assists from Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie with 5:25 left in the third period to put Washington ahead 5–2. He quickly added a 51st goal less than two minutes later to extend the Capitals' lead over the Lightning.

Ovechkin last recorded a 50-goal season in 2015–16 with exactly 50. His hightest total was 65 goals in the 2007–08 season, when he won several awards, including the Ted Lindsay Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy. He has also led the NHL in scoring seven times in his career.

Ovechkin and the Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history last season, and he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after the victory. The winger scored 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games during the 2018 playoffs.

