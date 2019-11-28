Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

One day after Flames coach Bill Peters apologized for using "offensive language" in an incident ten years ago, Akim Aliu is not pleased with the coach's statement.

Aliu took to Twitter on Thursday to share his reaction to Peters's apology.

"I have read the statement of Bill Peters, which I found to be misleading, insincere and concerning," Aliu said. "I have accepted an invitation from the NHL to meet and discuss this situation. Out of respect for that process, I will not respond publicly to that statement or discuss the racism and discrimination that I have endured until after my meeting."

On Wednesday night, Peters sent a letter to Flames general manager Brad Treliving addressing allegations that he made racist comments toward a player ten years ago as the former Rockford IceHogs head coach. He did not name Aliu in the letter.

"The statement was made in a moment of frustration and does not reflect my personal values," Peters wrote. "After the incident I was rightfully challenged about my use of language, and I immediately returned to the dressing room to apologize to the team. I have regretted the incident since it happened, and I now also apologize to anyone negatively affected by my words."

The apology came after Aliu, whom Peters coached on the IceHogs, released a series of tweets accusing Peters of dropping "the N-bomb" several times toward him when he did not like his choice of music in the locker room.

"He walked in before a morning pre-game skate and said 'Hey Akim, I'm sick of you playing that n----- s---,' " Aliu told TSN. “He said ‘I’m sick of hearing this n-----s f------ other n-----s in the ass stuff.'"

Since Aliu's tweets, more players have come forward about Peters. On Tuesday, former Hurricanes defenseman Michal Jordán accused Peters of physical abuse, tweeting that he kicked him and punched an unnamed player in the head during a game. Peters coached the Hurricanes from 2014–18.

"It for sure happened, the two issues that are in question," current Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, who was an assistant under Peters at the time, said.

Peters was not behind the bench for the Flames on their trip to Buffalo on Wednesday night and has not been traveling with the team since Tuesday's accusations. Following the game, Treliving said the investigation is ongoing.