In a letter sent to general manager Brad Treliving, Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters addressed accusations of making racist comments toward a player in 2009.

In the statement obtained by TSN Peters admits to using "offensive language" in a professional setting as the former Rockford IceHogs head coach.

"The statement was made in a moment of frustration and does not reflect my personal values," Peters wrote. "After the incident I was rightfully challenged about my use of language, and I immediately returned to the dressing room to apologize to the team. I have regretted the incident since it happened, and I now also apologize to anyone negatively affected by my words."

The apology comes after Akim Aliu, whom Peters coached on the IceHogs, released a series of tweets accusing Peters of dropping "the N-bomb" several times towards him when he did not like his choice of music.

"He walked in before a morning pre-game skate and said 'Hey Akim, I'm sick of you playing that n----- s---,' " Aliu told TSN. “He said ‘I’m sick of hearing this n-----s f------ other n-----s in the ass stuff.'"

Since Aliu's tweets, more players have come forward about Peters. On Tuesday, former Hurricanes defenseman Michal Jordán accused Peters of physical abuse, tweeting that he kicked him and punched an unnamed player in the head during a game. Peters coached the Carolina Hurricanes from 2014–18.

"It for sure happened, the two issues that are in question," current Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, who was an assistant under Peters at the time, said.

Peters was not behind the bench for the Flames on their trip to Buffalo on Wednesday night and has not been traveling with the team since the accusations occurred on Tuesday. Following the game, Treliving said the investigation is ongoing and is "hopeful" that there will be an update on Thursday.