John E. Sokolowski/USA Today Sports

Oilers star Connor McDavid’s goal against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday was so spectacular that even Wayne Gretzky had to take notice.

In the third period, McDavid took a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the neutral zone and skated across the blue line one-on-one against Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly. McDavid glided and looked to his right, making Rielly think he was waiting for Nugent-Hopkins to enter the zone. Instead, he turned on the jets and zoomed by a completely fooled Rielly.

McDavid then began to skate across the goalmouth as if he was going to attempt to beat Toronto goalie Michael Hutchinson with a backhand shot, only to pull the puck back and beat Hutchinson on the short side with a shot that dinged perfectly off the inside of the post.

It was the kind of goal fans have come to expect from McDavid, who is on pace for his fourth straight 100-point season. It was also reminiscent of another superstar who wore Edmonton’s orange and blue—“The Great One,” Wayne Gretzky.

“He brought me out of my seat,” Gretzky, who is now an executive with the Oilers and was in Toronto for the game, told NHL.com. “I’ve told him before that he does that to me. And he did that tonight.”

“It was one of those special moments by a special player.”