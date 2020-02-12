Jeremy Roenick 'Very Disappointed and Angry' About Not Returning to NBC Sports

Former NHL player and analyst Jeremy Roenick announced that he will no longer work for NBC Sports following his suspension.

"I'm very disappointed and angry today, I will not be returning to NBC," Roenick said in a video on Twitter. "Though disappointed, I'm also grateful that I've had the opportunity to share my love, my passion, my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans. And for that, I thank you."

Roenick was suspended indefinitely by NBC Sports in December for inappropriate comments made about his co-workers. On the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and broadcaster Kathryn Tappen and made repeated references to Tappen's appearance, joking about the possibility of the three of them having sex together.

Roenick's wife and Tappen are good friends, but Roenick said he played the trio's vacation off "like we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us.”

“If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen,” Roenick said.

Later in the interview, Roenick went on to call broadcast partner Patrick Sharp "so beautiful," adding, "I’d have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn’t say no right away."

Roenick later praised his co-workers, stating that Tappen was “one of the most professional sports personalities I know" and that his former teammate Sharp is “one of the greatest, greatest guys on the planet."

Roenick announced that even though he is leaving NBC Sports, he "will not be gone for long." He also thanked fans for the support shown since his suspension.

"I can't wait to see you soon," he concluded.

Roenick spent 20 seasons in the NHL, playing with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings. He was an analyst with NBC Sports since 2010.