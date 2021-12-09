Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NHL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Glendale Could Lock Coyotes Out of Arena for Unpaid Taxes

Author:

With 12 points on the season, the Coyotes have the worst record in the NHL this season and the fewest home wins in the Western Conference. Now, they might not have a home to play in.

The City of Glendale is reportedly attempting to prevent the Coyotes from playing in their home Gila River Arena, according to Katie Strang of The Athletic. The issue stems from delinquent tax bills and unpaid arena charges totaling over $1.3 million.

The city has already notified team ownership and the Gila River Arena management company of the cancellation of the franchise's business license. According to a letter from City Manager Kevin Phelps to team president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez, the team owes the city about $250,000, with the rest owed to the state.

SI Recommends

The Coyotes have been notified that they have until Dec. 20 to settle the outstanding debt. If they do not, the City of Glendale has instructed Gila River Arena management to deny team employees access to the arena.

The City of Glendale informed the team back in August that it was opting out of its joint lease agreement on June 30, 2022, which would make this season the franchise's last in the arena.

The Coyotes's next home game following the Dec. 20 deadline is scheduled for Dec. 23 against the Lightning.

More Hockey Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tony elliott
College Football

Report: Clemson's Elliott Emerges as UVA's Top Coach Candidate

Elliott, currently the offensive coordinator at Clemson, won the Broyles Award in 2017 as the nation's top assistant coach.

sam kerr
Extra Mustard

Sam Kerr Takes Down Pitch Invader, Receives Yellow Card

When a trespasser made his way to the pitch during Chelsea's game against Juventus, Kerr decided to take matters into her own hands.

aaron-rodgers-packers
Extra Mustard

Rodgers Says Scheduling Kept Him From Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

"I don't think it would have worked based on the way they want to schedule the show."

bob bowlsby
College Football

Big 12 Commish: NCAA May Eliminate Early Signing Period

The December signing period was instituted in 2017, and has had a massive effect on college football.

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 14: Picks, Plays and Values

After struggling in brutal conditions on Monday night, Josh Allen is ready to rebound.

Aaron Rodgers stands on the field during warmups
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Regret Saying He Owns the Bears

The Packers are set to play the Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Athletic Director Dan Radakovich during re-game of the Chick-fil-A Bowl Monday, December 31, 2012 in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
College Football

Sources: Miami Expected to Announce Dan Radakovich as New AD

The 63-year-old is returning to where he started his career and earned his MBA.

Saquon Barkley with the Giants.
NFL

Giants' Saquon Barkley Limited With Ankle Injury

New York added him to the injury report on Wednesday.