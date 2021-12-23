Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Publish date:

Wayne Gretzky Says 'It's Great' Alex Ovechkin 'Will' Break His Goals Record

Author:

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's career NHL goals record, of 894, was once believed to be an unbreakable feat, but The Great One appears to know that his mark is soon to fall.

Speaking to The New York Times, Gretzky acknowledged that Capitals star Alex Ovechkin seems poised to one day surpass him in all-time scoring. For his career, Ovechkin, 36, currently has 752 goals, good enough for fourth all-time. 

He only trails Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801), and Gretzky (894). 

“It’s not even a question that he will pass me, and I think it’s great,” Gretzky told The Times.“He’s well on his way to 40 or 50 goals this year, maybe more. There is no doubt that ultimately, he will break the record.”

Ovechkin has scored 22 goals in 31 games this season, needing just three more to surpass last year's total. He is currently on pace to score more than 50 goals in the 2021-22 campaign, which would be his ninth time reaching that mark throughout his career. 

The NHL paused its season earlier this week, two days before its planned Christmas break, due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases. 

The league is set to resume on Dec. 27. 

