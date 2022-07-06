Skip to main content
Sharks Scout, Longtime NHL Player Bryan Marchment Dies at 53

Longtime Sharks scout Bryan Marchment, who played 17 NHL seasons as a defenseman, has died, the team and NHL announced Wednesday.

Marchment, 53, was in Montreal to attend the NHL draft. A cause of death was not announced.

Marchment played six seasons with San Jose and served as a scout with the club for 15 years.

“The San Jose Sharks are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of longtime scout and NHL veteran Bryan Marchment,” the team said in a statement. “Bryan’s lifelong love of hockey was unparalleled, and he was amongst the most dedicated, physical and fiercest players ever to play the game.”

Marchment recorded 40 goals and 142 assists, and racked up 2,307 penalty minutes in 926 career NHL games. In addition to the Sharks, he also played for Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary.

Marchment is the father of Panthers winger Mason Marchment.

