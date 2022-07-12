Skip to main content
NHL

Avalanche Re-Signs Winger Valeri Nichushkin With Eight-Year Deal

The Avalanche have retained one of the pieces of their Stanley Cup-winning roster, re-signing right winger Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year contract, the team announced Monday.

The pact puts Nichushkin under contract in Colorado through the 2029–30 season. The deal is worth a total of $49 million, The Athletic reported.

Nichushkin tallied 25 goals and 27 assists in 62 regular-season games in 2021–22, and he added nine goals and six assists in 15 postseason games.

Over the course of his seven-year NHL career, which includes four seasons with the Stars and three with Colorado, he has recorded 71 goals and 103 assists in 405 regular-season games.

Earlier Monday, the Avalanche promoted Joe Sakic to president of hockey operations and Chris MacFarland to general manager.

• Avs Promote Joe Sakic, Chris MacFarland in Front Office Shake-up
• Canadiens Take Slafkovsky With No. 1 Pick in NHL Draft
• Los Angeles Kings Hire Former Goalie Manon Rheaume As Adviser

Colorado Avalanche
