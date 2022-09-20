NHL Star P.K. Subban Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

After 13 seasons in the NHL, P.K. Subban announced his retirement from hockey on Tuesday.

“I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock’em Sock’em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy,” Subban wrote on Twitter. “To this day, I still dream about it. However, the end of this chapter is closing and after 13 years in the NHL, I have made the decision to retire.

“I look forward to the road ahead, and the many exciting opportunities to come,” Subban continued. “I’m excited to share what those are with you all when the time comes!”

Subban was drafted in 2007 by the Montreal Canadiens, where he played until the end of the 2014–15 season. He earned the Norris Trophy in ‘13, which goes to the NHL’s top defenceman of the year.

Ahead of the 2014–15 season, he signed an eight-year contract with the Canadiens. However, in ‘16, he was shockingly traded to the Nashville Predators. Subban helped the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Finals in ‘17, though they fell to the Penguins that year.

Subban was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2019 and remained there until his retirement announcement.

Subban finishes his career with 115 goals, 352 assists and 467 points in 834 games played.

