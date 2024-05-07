Bruins' Brandon Carlo Scores Huge Playoff Goal Just Hours After Wife Gives Birth
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo and his wife Mayson welcomed their second child on Monday morning in Boston.
Carlo, who was present for the birth of his first son, named Crew, flew into Miami on Monday afternoon and arrived at the arena just hours before the Bruins were set to take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Carlo was instrumental in Boston's 5-1 Game 1 victory, scoring the team's third goal of the night to add some insurance in the second period.
Carlo admitted to the media after the game that there was no guarantee that he was going to make it to the arena in time to suit up and play on Monday night.
"Yeah, we sped it up as fast as we could," Carlo said. "We were flipping her around, putting her upside down - whatever we could do to get that baby out of there."
Not only did Carlo make it in time, but he made quite the impact as the Bruins took the first game in the series and stole home ice away from the Panthers. Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman, who has had quite the postseason himself so far, said that Carlo's goal will go down as one of the most memorable moments of the playoffs for Boston.
"I don't celebrate often but I raised my hands with that one," Swayman said. "It's so incredible what he did today. Just the attitude he brought, he was so excited. I couldn't imagine what that's like, leaving your little one and your wife at home right after. And Mayson is a big part of this team too because of that, and allowing him to come and be here and supporting him and it's probably one of the most memorable moments I'll have with this playoff run, no doubt about it."
Game 2 between the Bruins and Panthers is set for Wednesday night, and Carlo is sure to be a big part of it once again.