Aleksander Barkov Had Funniest Stanley Cup Adventure the Morning After Panthers' Win
It hasn't even been 24 hours since the Florida Panthers' 5-1 championship-clinching triumph over the Edmonton Oilers and the team has already managed to chip the iconic Stanley Cup. But what if that wasn't even the Cup's wildest adventure with the party-loving Panthers?
Panthers general manager Bill Zito, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, relayed a story he had heard about Florida center Aleksander Barkov walking around his neighborhood at 5 a.m. with the Stanley Cup.
"I heard a great story about Barkov from last night," Zito said. "Apparently, he went home at like five in the morning to change and clean up before they kept going. And walked around his neighborhood and banged on everyone's front door. 'Hey! You want coffee with the Cup?'"
So you're probably thinking that's funny and all, but I wish there was a video. As it turns out, one video surfaced of Barkov and friends marching up to one of his neighbor's front doors with the Stanley Cup in tow. Here's the amusing footage, courtesy of a Ring camera.
Amazing. We just really hope none of these people were sleeping in after a late night of work.