Alex Ovechkin Was Mic’d Up for Historic Goal, and It Was Pretty Great
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin stands alone in NHL history.
The 39-year-old surpassed Wayne Gretzky's NHL all-time scoring record Sunday against the New York Islanders when he notched his 895th career goal in the second period.
It was a long time coming for the future Hall of Famer, and he shared a sweet moment with Gretzky, who previously held the goals record dating back to 1999.
Given the dramatic circumstances, it's no surprise that Ovechkin was mic'd up for the game in anticipation of his record-breaking goal.
Ovechkin could be heard telling his teammate exactly how to set him up for what would be goal No. 895:
Epic.
Ovechkin later hilariously asked his teammates on the bench whether they got the puck back:
They sure did. Ovechkin will have that keepsake along with a lot of special memories to remember Sunday's historic game. Congrats to the one-of-a-kind legend and the NHL's new all-time leading goalscorer.