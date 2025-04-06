Alex Ovechkin Had Priceless Celebration Right After Scoring NHL Record-Breaking Goal
In this story:
Alex Ovechkin did it.
The 39-year-old Washington Capitals star scored his 895th career goal on Sunday to break Wayne Gretzky's record and become the NHL's all-time goal scoring leader.
The historic goal came in the second period against the New York Islanders when he buried a wrister from the top of the left face-off circle.
He had a priceless reaction after the puck hit the buck of the net:
What a moment. What a record. What a legend.
More on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified