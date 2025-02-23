Alex Ovechkin Made NHL History With Hat Trick vs. Oilers, and Fans Were in Awe
Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL record of 894 goals. The 39-year-old recorded a hat trick on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers, bringing his season goals tally to 29 and his career tally to 882.
While he's not yet surpassed Gretzky's mark, Ovechkin did make some other NHL history during Sunday's 7–3 win. His latest hat trick was the 32nd of his career, which is the fifth most by a player all-time, and he's now recorded 19 hat tricks after turning 30. No player in league history has more hat tricks after the age of 30 than Ovechkin, who overtook Phil Esposito's record of 18.
Ovechkin scored two goals in a 10-minute span during the second period and added his third of the night late into the third period against an empty Edmonton net.
Now just 13 goals shy of overtaking Gretzky's record, Ovechkin's heroic performance on Sunday left hockey fans in awe, and they sounded off on social media.
The Capitals will be back on the ice on Tuesday for a showdown against the Calgary Flames, at which point Ovechkin will hope to inch even closer to Gretzky's record.