Alex Ovechkin Turned Down Chance to Break NHL Scoring Record on Empty Net

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at Capital One Arena. The goal is the 894th of his career, tying Wayne Gretzky for most all-time goals scored in the NHL. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin wrote himself into history Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks by tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL scoring record with his 894th career goal.

The Capitals left wing received a standing ovation following his historic goal and bowed to the Great One himself, who was watching in the stands at Capital One Arena.

What the history books won't likely include, however, is what Ovechkin did after.

Late in the third period, the Blackhawks pulled their goalie looking to tie up the game. Ovechkin was seen on the Capitals broadcast seemingly telling coach Spencer Carbury that he didn't want to go on the ice with an empty net and break Gretzky's record. Ovechkin already had two goals at that point, so his potential record-breaking one would have given him a hat trick in front of his home crowd.

Ovechkin confirmed in his postgame presser that he didn't want to score goal No. 895 on an empty-netter, which led fans to respect him even more.

Major props to Ovi there, who has more than earned his right to score his record-breaking goal on his own terms. The Capitals went on to beat the Blackhawks, 5-3.

