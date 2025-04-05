SI

Alex Ovechkin Ties Wayne Gretzky's All-Time NHL Goal Scoring Record

The Capitals star is now even with "The Great One."

Tom Dierberger

Ovechkin celebrates scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks, a game during which he tied Gretzky's all-time goals record.
Alex Ovechkin is now even with "The Great One."

Ovechkin, who entered the night with 892 career goals, lit the lamp in the third period for the 894th time in his Hall of Fame career, tying Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL record.

Ovechkin now is one goal away from claiming hockey's coveted title as the NHL's greatest goal scorer to ever lace up skates.

The 39-year-old reached the milestone at nearly an identical pace as Gretzky, too. Gretzky scored 894 goals over 1,487 games played, while Ovechkin reached the mark in his 1,486th career contest.

Over 20 NHL seasons—all with the Washington Capitals—Ovechkin has tallied 894 goals, 724 assists and 1,618 points in 1,486 games. He is a 12-time All-Star, a three-time Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay award winner, a nine-time Maurice Richard Trophy honoree, and the 2017–18 Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

Most goals in NHL history

RANK

PLAYER

YEARS

GAMES

GOALS

t-1

Wayne Gretzky

1978 to '99

1,487

894

t-1

Alex Ovechkin

2005 to present

???

894

3

Gordie Howe

1947 to '80

1,767

801

4

Jaromir Jagr

1990 to 2018

1,733

766

5

Brett Hull

1986 to 2006

1,269

741

6

Marcel Dionne

1971 to '89

1,348

731

7

Phil Esposito

1963 to '81

1,282

717

8

Mike Gartner

1978 to '98

1,432

708

9

Mark Messier

1978 to 2004

1,756

694

10

Steve Yzerman

1983 to 2006

1,514

692

