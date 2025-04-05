Alex Ovechkin Ties Wayne Gretzky's All-Time NHL Goal Scoring Record
Alex Ovechkin is now even with "The Great One."
Ovechkin, who entered the night with 892 career goals, lit the lamp in the third period for the 894th time in his Hall of Fame career, tying Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL record.
Ovechkin now is one goal away from claiming hockey's coveted title as the NHL's greatest goal scorer to ever lace up skates.
The 39-year-old reached the milestone at nearly an identical pace as Gretzky, too. Gretzky scored 894 goals over 1,487 games played, while Ovechkin reached the mark in his 1,486th career contest.
Over 20 NHL seasons—all with the Washington Capitals—Ovechkin has tallied 894 goals, 724 assists and 1,618 points in 1,486 games. He is a 12-time All-Star, a three-time Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay award winner, a nine-time Maurice Richard Trophy honoree, and the 2017–18 Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
Most goals in NHL history
RANK
PLAYER
YEARS
GAMES
GOALS
t-1
Wayne Gretzky
1978 to '99
1,487
894
t-1
Alex Ovechkin
2005 to present
???
894
3
Gordie Howe
1947 to '80
1,767
801
4
Jaromir Jagr
1990 to 2018
1,733
766
5
Brett Hull
1986 to 2006
1,269
741
6
Marcel Dionne
1971 to '89
1,348
731
7
Phil Esposito
1963 to '81
1,282
717
8
Mike Gartner
1978 to '98
1,432
708
9
Mark Messier
1978 to 2004
1,756
694
10
Steve Yzerman
1983 to 2006
1,514
692