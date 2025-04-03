Alex Ovechkin Scores Again, Now Three Goals Away From Passing Wayne Gretzky's Record
Alex Ovechkin moved one step closer to Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record Wednesday night. The Washington Capitals star scored the 892nd goal of his career and 39th of the season late in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes. Gretzky scored 894 goals over his legendary 20-year career.
On Wednesday, Ovechkin whipped a one-timer off a pass from Jakob Chychrun past Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen to inch closer to the inevitable historic goal.
Ovechkin has scored in each of his last three games and four of the past five. The Capitals have seven games left in their schedule. Gretzky's total is a regular-season record, leaving Ovechkin with a limited amount of tries before the chase could carry over into next season.
Ovechkin Watch: What is the Washington Capitals remaining schedule?
Washington has seven games left in their season, with Ovechkin just two goals away from tying Gretzky and three from holding the record himself. He has three more tries to do so in front of the home crowd. Here are the rest of the Caps' games:
- Friday, April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Sunday, April 6 at New York Islanders
- Thursday, April 10 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Saturday, April 12 at. Columbus Blue Jackets
- Sunday, April 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- Tuesday, April 15 at New York Islanders
- Thursday, April 17 at Pittsburgh Penguins
At this point, it's not a matter of if Ovi will break pass Gretzky, but when.