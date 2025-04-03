SI

Alex Ovechkin Scores Again, Now Three Goals Away From Passing Wayne Gretzky's Record

Ovi did it again and is closing in on history.

Blake Silverman

Washington Capitals left wing Ovechkin celebrates his goal with right wing Wilson against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center.
Washington Capitals left wing Ovechkin celebrates his goal with right wing Wilson against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. / James Guillory-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alex Ovechkin moved one step closer to Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record Wednesday night. The Washington Capitals star scored the 892nd goal of his career and 39th of the season late in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes. Gretzky scored 894 goals over his legendary 20-year career.

On Wednesday, Ovechkin whipped a one-timer off a pass from Jakob Chychrun past Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen to inch closer to the inevitable historic goal.

Ovechkin has scored in each of his last three games and four of the past five. The Capitals have seven games left in their schedule. Gretzky's total is a regular-season record, leaving Ovechkin with a limited amount of tries before the chase could carry over into next season.

Ovechkin Watch: What is the Washington Capitals remaining schedule?

Washington has seven games left in their season, with Ovechkin just two goals away from tying Gretzky and three from holding the record himself. He has three more tries to do so in front of the home crowd. Here are the rest of the Caps' games:

  • Friday, April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
  • Sunday, April 6 at New York Islanders
  • Thursday, April 10 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
  • Saturday, April 12 at. Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Sunday, April 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Tuesday, April 15 at New York Islanders
  • Thursday, April 17 at Pittsburgh Penguins

At this point, it's not a matter of if Ovi will break pass Gretzky, but when.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NHL