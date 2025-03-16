Avalanche Fans Give Mikko Rantanen Warm Welcome in First Game Back in Denver
The Dallas Stars were on the road in Denver on Sunday for a showdown against the Colorado Avalanche. The game marked the first time Mikko Rantanen returned to Ball Arena since he was traded by the Avs to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.
The Avalanche played a tribute video for Rantanen during the first period, just a few minutes after the 28-year-old assisted the Stars' opening goal of the game, and he was greeted with a chorus of cheers and "MOOSE" chants from the home crowd.
Rantanen could be seen on the Dallas bench acknowledging the crowd with a few waves. He stood up and patted his chest in order to show his appreciation for their cheers.
It's been a whirlwind of a season for the Finland native, who is currently on his third team of the campaign. After negotiations over a contract extension with the Hurricanes broke down, the team opted to recoup its losses by dealing him to the Stars, where Rantanen inked a new eight-year deal.
Despite being two teams removed from the Avs, it's clear that warm feelings remain between Rantanen and the city where he spent the first 10 years of his NHL career.