Stars Finalizing Trade, Contract Extension for Hurricanes RW Mikko Rantanen

Rantanen is on the move for the second time this season.

Mike McDaniel

The Dallas Stars are finalizing a trade and contract extension for Carolina Hurricanes right winger Mikko Rantanen.
The Carolina Hurricanes are trading 28-year-old right wing Mikka Rantanen to the Dallas Stars after the franchise failed to agree to terms on a contract extension after acquiring him in January, according to a report from ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

The Hurricanes are receiving two first-round picks, two third-round picks, and center Logan Stankoven from Dallas.

Rantanen was acquired by the Hurricanes in January in a three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche. After the Hurricanes traded for Rantanen, the expectation was that the two sides would agree to a contract extension. But once talks fell through, Carolina chose to move Rantanen to Dallas.

Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet reported that Rantanen's extension with the Stars is for eight years, with an AAV of $12 million.

Rantanen has scored 70 points this season in 62 games for the Avalanche and Hurricanes, including 27 goals and 43 assists.

