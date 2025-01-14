SI

Blackhawks Connor Bedard Tallies 100th Career NHL Point in Electric Moment

Chicago's 19-year-old center continues to shine night in and night out.

Mike Kadlick

Bedard has tallied 100 points over his first 112 NHL games.
/ Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The incredible start to Connor Bedard's NHL career continued on Monday night.

In the Chicago Blackhawks' contest versus the Calgary Flames, the 19-year-old center tallied his 100th career point on a second period power-play goal.

Take a look:

Bedard's goal was his 12th goal and 62nd point of the 2024-25 season. He tallied 38 points as a rookie in 2023-24.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard reached the 100 point mark in just 112 games— the fastest since Sydney Crosby, who accomplished the feat in 80 games in 2005-06. According to NHL PR, he's the 24th teenager in NHL history to collect 100 points.

Despite Bedard being incredible on the ice, his Blackhawks team is far from it. Chicago lost their third straight game on Monday night in a 5-2 defeat to Calgary. They're just 14-28-2 on the season.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

