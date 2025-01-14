Blackhawks Connor Bedard Tallies 100th Career NHL Point in Electric Moment
The incredible start to Connor Bedard's NHL career continued on Monday night.
In the Chicago Blackhawks' contest versus the Calgary Flames, the 19-year-old center tallied his 100th career point on a second period power-play goal.
Bedard's goal was his 12th goal and 62nd point of the 2024-25 season. He tallied 38 points as a rookie in 2023-24.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard reached the 100 point mark in just 112 games— the fastest since Sydney Crosby, who accomplished the feat in 80 games in 2005-06. According to NHL PR, he's the 24th teenager in NHL history to collect 100 points.
Despite Bedard being incredible on the ice, his Blackhawks team is far from it. Chicago lost their third straight game on Monday night in a 5-2 defeat to Calgary. They're just 14-28-2 on the season.