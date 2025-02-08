Blackhawks Social Team Calls Out Paul Bissonnette For Connor Bedard Chirp Amid Points Streak
The Chicago Blackhawks are just 17-31-6 through their first 54 games and, despite former No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard leading them in points, TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette hasn't been impressed with the 19-year-old's play this season.
"Sometimes I see him continue to try things that aren't gonna work at the NHL level," Biz explained during the intermission of Chicago's loss to Edmonton on Wednesday.
"Like soft plays that are just gonna get picked off and go back the other way... There's so many little details to his game that he's lacking right now that—yes he might put up 30, 35 goals a season and get his 50, 55 assists by playing power plays and getting all these minutes—but they're gonna continue to lose hockey games if that's how he's playing. That is pond hockey. That's pond hockey."
Bedard was asked about Biz's comments the next day, saying, "It’s their job to point that out or to say how they feel about something. But if I make a mistake, I know. So, I don’t need to watch a TNT broadcast to figure out if I made a mistake. I’m going to know.”
The Blackhawks followed up their overtime defeat to the Oilers with a dominant, 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Bedard finished the bout with a goal and an assist, and Chicago's social media team took it upon themselves to note that the second-year center has notched 22 points over his last 21 games—the same amount Bissonnette tallied in his entire career:
"22 points in 21 games vs. 22 points in your NHL career," read the post on X (formerly Twitter). "that's pond hockey baby"
Checkmate.
Biz ultimately responded, writing: "I love this sh**. Hockey’s poppin baby," in a quote post—so no harm no foul, I suppose.
Chicago returns to the ice on Saturday night in St. Louis to take on the 24-26-11 Blues. Puck drop from the Enterprise Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.