Brad Marchand's Jab at Paul Bissonnette Over Restaurant Fight Had TNT Panel Cracking Up

Boston's forward is known for his legendary chirps both on and off the ice.

Mike Kadlick

Marchand got Biz good with this one.
Former Phoenix Coyotes winger and current NHL analyst/podcaster Paul Bissonnette was reportedly assaulted by six men at a restaurant in Scottsdale last Sunday.

Less than a week later, Bruins forward Brad Marchand gave him a zinger about it.

Ahead of Boston's Black Friday matchup between the Penguins from TD Garden, the NHL on TNT's Faceoff crew interviewed Marchand from the ice. The 36-year-old former Stanley Cup champion was subject to several surgeries this offseason, so Bissonette harmlessly joked that he may have also undergone a hair transplant.

"Did one of those offseason surgeries include a Turkish hair transplant?" he asked. "You're looking a little less thin up top. It looks great."

Marchand then went for the jugular.

"Is it?" Marchand laughed. "I don't know, but I just try to look like those guys that beat the wheels off ya the other night."

Zing.

"I did realize someone looked a little familiar," Bissonnette said back, as he and the rest of the desk erupted in laughter.

Nothing like a little fun on an NHL Friday.

