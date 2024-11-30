Brad Marchand's Jab at Paul Bissonnette Over Restaurant Fight Had TNT Panel Cracking Up
Former Phoenix Coyotes winger and current NHL analyst/podcaster Paul Bissonnette was reportedly assaulted by six men at a restaurant in Scottsdale last Sunday.
Less than a week later, Bruins forward Brad Marchand gave him a zinger about it.
Ahead of Boston's Black Friday matchup between the Penguins from TD Garden, the NHL on TNT's Faceoff crew interviewed Marchand from the ice. The 36-year-old former Stanley Cup champion was subject to several surgeries this offseason, so Bissonette harmlessly joked that he may have also undergone a hair transplant.
"Did one of those offseason surgeries include a Turkish hair transplant?" he asked. "You're looking a little less thin up top. It looks great."
Marchand then went for the jugular.
"Is it?" Marchand laughed. "I don't know, but I just try to look like those guys that beat the wheels off ya the other night."
Zing.
"I did realize someone looked a little familiar," Bissonnette said back, as he and the rest of the desk erupted in laughter.
Nothing like a little fun on an NHL Friday.