Blue Jackets Hold Candlelight Vigil at Nationwide Arena for Gaudreau Brothers
The loss of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew last week shook the NHL world.
Gaudreau, renowned as one of the kindest and most talented players in the league, was struck by a drunken driver while riding bicycles with his brother on the evening before their sister's wedding, where the two were set to be groomsmen.
In the wake of the passing of the Gaudreau brothers, the Blue Jackets hosted a candlelight vigil outside Nationwide Arena on Wednesday evening. Thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium to pay respect to the Gaudreau family. In addition to lighting candles, there was a slideshow of Gaudreau family photos and a lengthy moment of silence which spanned 13 minutes and 21 seconds.
Of course, Johnny, aptly nicknamed Johnny Hockey, wore the No. 13 throughout his entire NHL career, while his brother Matthew wore the No. 21 at Boston College. The moment of silence was tribute to their jersey numbers, and it was followed by bagpipes playing the song "Amazing Grace."
It was a touching tribute to one of hockey's most beloved families, and a clear indication of just how much the Gaudreau's meant to NHL fans.