Blue Jackets Star Johnny Gaudreau Dies at 31
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau has died, the team announced Friday. He was 31.
Gaudreau’s 29-year-old brother Matthew has also died, the team said. Columbus’s statement did not provide any details on the circumstances of the brothers’ death, but Fox 29 Philadelphia reports that they were killed while bicycling in southern New Jersey Thursday night. The Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road in Oldmans Township, N.J., near their hometown of Carneys Point when they were struck by a car at about 8:30 p.m., according to Fox 29. The driver of the car did stay at the scene, police said.
The brothers were slated to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding on Friday, according to the couple’s wedding website.
“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the Blue Jackets said in a statement. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt.
“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.”
Gaudreau played college hockey at Boston College, where he won the 2014 Hobey Baker Award as the best collegiate player in the nation. He played his first nine NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames before joining the Blue Jackets as a free agent in 2022 on a nine-year, $68.25 million contract. He led Columbus in points in each of his first two seasons with the team.
Gaudreau is the second Blue Jackets player to die unexpectedly in recent years. Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died on July 4, 2021, when he was struck in the chest by an errant firework.